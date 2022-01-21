Clark sets triple-double record, No. 25 Iowa routs Gophers

Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5), which was 4 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 33% overall.

Clark had 15 points in the second quarter, helping Iowa take a 47-34 lead at the half against the Minnesota team coach by former WNBA star Lindsay Whalen. Clark was among three Hawkeyes with 10 points in the third quarter when they outscored Minnesota 37-12. The Gophers only managed 3 points in the fourth quarter.

In setting the record for consecutive triple-doubles while scoring 30 or more points, Clark tied her rebounding career high with 13 boards, all on the defensive end.

___

This story has been corrected to show Clark had 11 assists, not 14.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports