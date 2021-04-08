Clarification: Virus Outbreak story story

In a story April 9, 2021, about countries worldwide hitting new records for virus cases and deaths, The Associated Press erroneously reported the timing of when New Mexico had become the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents. According to the CDC, New Mexico became the first state to administer at least one vaccine dose to 25% of its residents on March 7, and became the first state to fully vaccinate 25% of its residents on April 3.