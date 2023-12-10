C.J. Stroud leaves with concussion late in Texans' loss vs Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Stroud was pulled with a concussion in the final minutes of the Houston Texans' 30-6 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The standout rookie quarterback left with 6:30 remaining when he was hit by Quinnen Williams, fell backward and his head appeared to bounce off the MetLife Stadium turf. He was examined briefly on the sideline before he walked to the locker room. The Texans announced Stroud was done for the game and Davis Mills replaced him.