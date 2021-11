City on edge: Braves squander chance for hometown party

Now, an entire city is on edge again.

Needing one win to finish off the Houston Astros, the Braves squandered the early 4-0 lead provided by Duvall and lost 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday night, a listless performance that left Truist Field so quiet you could hear a pearl drop.

The rookie starting pitcher couldn't throw a strike. The defense looked shaky. The vaunted bullpen was lit up. The fashion craze sparked by Joc Peterson's pearl necklace had even lost its luster.

By the end, Duvall's first-inning slam seemed a lifetime ago. The night trudged to a merciless ending exactly four hours after it started, with Game 4 hero Jorge Soler whiffing on the final pitch.

The shell-shocked fans headed out into the Battery shopping mall in no mood to party like they had the previous two nights.

Check, please.

Atlanta still leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, can still wrap it up with one more win, but the teams are heading back to Texas for the final one or two games that will be needed to settle things.

No matter how it turns out, the A-T-L was denied the sort of hometown celebration that has been seen only one other time in the city's tortured sports history.

The Braves wrapped up the '95 World Series over the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 at the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, winning 1-0 on David Justice's homer and a combined one-hitter by Tom Glavine and Mark Wohlers.

That remains the lone championship an Atlanta big league team has captured in the four major American sports.

Another is still there for the taking, but it will have to come about 800 miles to the west, in a ballpark where the reception won't be nearly as hospitable.

These next 48-to-72 hours figure to be quite a nail-biter for the city's snake-bitten fans, who are scarred by all the close-but-no-champagne moments that have kept the title count at 1.

— The Braves melting down in 1996 when a second straight championship seemed a foregone conclusion after they won the first two World Series games at Yankee Stadium. Jim Leyritz still causes nightmares in these parts.

— The NFL Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl and losing to Tom Brady and the Patriots in overtime.

— The Braves, again, wasting a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's NL Championship Series.

Will Sunday night's loss join that hall of heartbreak? Or will it be a mere bump in the road to a title that's still just 27 outs away?

Stay tuned.

Game 6 is Tuesday night in Houston.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates his RBI single during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Carlos Correa during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson