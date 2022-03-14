City held by Palace, gives Liverpool hope in EPL title race

Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne struck the post for City in a match that was mostly one-way traffic except for some sporadic and dangerous counterattacks from Palace, mirroring what happened in the meeting of the teams 4 1/2 months ago.

Arguably the best chance of the game fell to City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who somehow managed to prod a shot wide from barely two meters out following Jack Grealish’s low center across the face of goal.

Guardiola opted to make no substitutions, saying he was happy with the way his team was playing despite frustration appearing to set in over the final 15 minutes.

And Silva remained bullish about City's position with nine games left.

“Still a long way to go,” the Portugal international said. “We are still in a good position. It's still better to be in our position than Liverpool's. They still have to play in our stadium as well. It's going to be exciting."

Liverpool has the better form, though. While the Reds have won their last eight games in the league, City has dropped points in three of its last seven outings — after a 1-1 draw at Southampton in January and a 3-2 loss at home to Tottenham last month.

And Liverpool's superior firepower may yet prove the difference, with City again missing a cutting edge against Palace without an out-and-out striker in the team.

As for Palace, Vieira was just proud of how his players held their nerve against what he regards as one of “the best four or five teams in Europe.”

“It was a team effort and our performance was really good," Vieira said. “When you play against the quality of players they have, you need a bit of luck at times and at times we were lucky but you also need to perform as well.”

Caption Manchester City's Rodrigo, second left, argues with Crystal Palace players during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, front right, jumps for the ball with Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, left, tries to block a shot from Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Manchester City's Joao Cancelo kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham