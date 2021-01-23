Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

Citizen Voting Age by Race and Ethnicity (CVAP) data were created almost two decades ago to help assess whether minority communities were getting equal opportunities to elect candidates of their choice. The data currently comes from American Community Survey estimates.

But in the mid-2010s, an influential GOP adviser noted in a report that using adult-age citizen figures as the basis for redrawing state and local districts, instead of the total population, would be advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

The Trump administration made several attempts to gather citizenship data through the 2020 census, including adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire, which was blocked by the Supreme Court in 2019.

The efforts at gathering the citizenship data were challenged by civil rights groups in federal court in Maryland. A spokeswoman for one of the plaintiffs, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the group needed to assess where the Census Bureau was in the process before dismissing the Maryland lawsuit.

Jeffrey Wice, a Democratic redistricting expert, hailed the revocations of the Trump administration's census directives.

“This is a major step towards an honest and fair redistricting process, helping ensure that everyone is represented in new districts,” Wice said.

