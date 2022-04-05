Citing decreasing COVID cases, South Africa ends emergency

South Africa, with 60 million people, has been hardest hit by the virus in the continent. More than 100,000 people have died from the disease in the country, which has recorded more than 3.7 million infections since 2020. These official figures are widely believed to be considerably less than the actual numbers, as many cases of the disease have not been recorded, according to health experts.

“We will still be required to wear a face mask in an indoor public space. This is necessary to prevent transmission in high-risk places, especially while many people remain unvaccinated,” said Ramaphosa.

Opposition parties, which have been pressuring the government to lift the state of disaster, have widely welcomed the government’s decisions. It has also been welcomed by the business and tourism sector, saying it would pave the way for the country’s economic recovery after it lost an estimated 2 million jobs during the pandemic.

