Citadel coach Baucom collapses during game at Duke

Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom gives direction to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom gives direction to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom collapsed barely a minute into a game against No. 5 Duke and was helped off the floor by medical personnel

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom collapsed barely a minute into a game Monday night against No. 5 Duke and was helped off the floor by medical personnel.

The 61-year-old Baucom fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped into the tunnel. There was no immediate word on if he was taken to a hospital.

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school.

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on The Citadel's bench.

