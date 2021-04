Cink sets another scoring mark, keeps lead at RBC Heritage

While Cink slowed down, no one else could dent his large lead amid Harbour Town's narrow fairways and smallish greens. That left Cink in prime position for a third plaid winner's jacket for his collection after finishing first in 2000 and 2004.

Cink rallied from behind in both of his previous wins here. His challenge 17 years later will be maintaining his poise on a course where front-runners are often upended. Only once in the past eight tournaments here as the third-round leader come out on top — and that was Webb Simpson last year.

Corey Conners began the day five shots behind Cink and finished with a 72. He was in a group of four at 10 under that included defending champ Simpson.

Simpson, who set the scoring mark of 22 under last June, had the round's lowest score at 64.

While the first two rounds showed off Cink's accuracy, this one called on his scrambling ability to stay out front. He was right off the tee on No. 1 and left of the fairway on No. 3, the latter miscue leading to his first bogey since Thursday's opening hole.

Cink slammed the door on any hope he might falter with back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes to restore the big lead.

On the back nine, Cink saved par after driving onto the pine straw on No. 11 and again on the next hole after his tee shot stopped against a small, loose branch left of the fairway.

When Cink rolled an 8-footer for birdie on the 14th — his first in 40 rounds on that tricky par 3 — he had a six-shot lead.

Any hope of the world's top-ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, making a third-round charge ended with a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 seventh. He shot a 71 and remained at 5 under.

Divots: Si Woo Kim's birdie putt at No. 3 hung on the lip for a minute (actually, more than a minute) before falling in to the smiles of Kim and playing partner, Matt Kuchar. Alas, officials told Kim it was not a birdie since it took much longer than PGA Tour's 10-second limit. A stroke was added and Kim left with par. ... A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner made a flyover, without incident, at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday to the cheers of spectators lining the 18th hole. Boeing, which has a manufacturing plant in North Charleston, is a presenting sponsor of the RBC Heritage.

