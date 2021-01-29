Cicely Tyson, her memoir just out, was active to the end

Tyson's book — broken into three sections, Planted, Rooted and Bountiful — became a parting gift to fans and chronicles a woman who went from selling shopping bags on the streets of Harlem to being cheered by presidents, winning Emmy and Tony awards and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom..

In the days before her death, Tyson was also a guest on The Bakari Sellers Podcast, where she talked about her acting choices, injustices and her marriage to late jazz great Miles Davis. She told Sellers that she wrote the book because everyone knew the glittery and successful version of herself but "no one knows Cicley Tyson, the person down here."

In a People magazine story running this week, she said, "It's very exciting to know that you are, hopefully, making a roadway for someone else to follow." In an NPR interview, Tyson said she came to acting so that she "could speak through other people," after being naturally drawn to observing other people as a shy child. Her advice? "Just stick with it. There's always a reason why you keep going in the direction you chose to go in."

