Cicak to be 1st female chair umpire in Wimbledon men's final

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2014, file photo, Japan's Kei Nishikori questions a call from umpire Marija Cicak during a match against Milos Raonic of Canada in the fourth round of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men's singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877. Cicak, the 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday, July 11, 2021, when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: Darron Cummings