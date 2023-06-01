Churchill Downs implements safety, performance standards to address recent spate of horse deaths

Other safety initiatives announced by Churchill Downs on Thursday include pausing incentives, such as trainer start bonuses and purse payouts to every race finisher, with payouts limited to the top five finishers. Churchill Downs officials say they'll continue talks with horsemen to determine how to allocate funds.

The measures take effect immediately and follow a special meeting between Churchill Downs officials and horsemen based at the track and its trackside training center. Horse racing's federally created oversight authority had convened an emergency summit this week with Churchill Downs and Kentucky's racing commission to examine the troubling spate of deaths. All but two deaths have been attributed to racing or training leg injuries. The other two are from unknown causes, but all are being investigated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA).