Chunk, dog missing for 2 weeks, retrieved safe from bay

Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore.

Two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m., WABC-TV reported.