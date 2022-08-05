Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

Sunday's winner will earn more than $1 million but Chun said she was also motivated by a slightly smaller cash prize on offer.

“Before the start of the tournament my caddie Dean and I talked about the course and after that we had a little bit of betting,” Chun said. “If I make a bogey-free round he’s said he's going to buy me dinner and pay me 100 dollars each day. So before each round it’s like setting another goal. That mindset helped a lot on the course. I had two bogeys over the last two days but I want to keep trying to make a bogey-free round.”

Of Chun's four LPGA Tour victories, three have come at majors, including the 2016 Evian Championship and 2015 U.S. Women's Open.

On Friday, she even got some help from one of the gusts of wind that make Scottish links golf so tricky.

“I have a great reason to love the Scottish wind now,” Chun said. “My ball was around the edge of the hole today, and after like three seconds it dropped. So now I can enjoy more the Scottish wind."

Buhai looked on course to claim the halfway lead when she made an eagle and four birdies to race to the turn in 30, but after picking up another shot on the 11th she could not make any further gains and dropped her only shot of the day on the last.

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno followed her opening 65 with a 73 to fall four shots off the pace.

Jessica Korda, who was second after the first round, settled for a 74 and was in a tie for 17th.

Four-time major winner Laura Davies, making her 42nd appearance at the event at the age of 58, missed the cut after an 81 which included a 10 on the 18th.

