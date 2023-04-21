Christie: Trump reruns would be worse than original show

As he nears a decision on his own campaign, Christie is spending two days in the state where he finished a dismal sixth place in the 2016 GOP primary. He endorsed Trump soon after dropping out of that year's race and later worked on his presidential transition team. In 2020, he worked with Trump on his debate prep against Joe Biden but broke with Trump after he refused to accept his loss of the election and spurred the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, Christie has emerged as one of the few prominent GOP Trump critics, largely via his position as an ABC political analyst.

He said Thursday he won’t stand by and let Trump win.

“If I decide to run, I’ll be able to try to do something directly about it. And if I don’t, then I’ll be still on ABC-TV every Sunday,” he said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP