Chris Young leads Academy of Country Music nominations

Album of the year nominees include Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Young, Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Wallen is back as a four-time nominee after being removed from last year's ACM ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. Wallen earned nominations for album of the year for "Dangerous: The Double Album," which was the most popular album across all genres last year. He also earned nominations for male artist of the year and song of the year.

Co-hosts Allen and Barrett also earned nominations for male and female artist of the year, respectively.

Pop star Taylor Swift also got a nomination — her first from the ACMs since 2018 and her 32nd nomination total — for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" off her re-recorded version of “Red (Taylor's Version)."