Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is considered one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and was honored with a Country Music Association Awards for male vocalist of the year in 2021.

Babyface, who won 12 Grammys, has garnered multiple hits throughout his lauded career including “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You” and “Give U My Heart” with Toni Braxton. He's the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

Ralph won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 last year. She has spent decades in the business with multiple iconic roles from “Dreamgirls” on Broadway in the 1980s to the stepmother to the title character on the 1990s sitcom “Moesha.”

