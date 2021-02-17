Chris Paul memoir 'Sixty-One' coming out in September

Paul's “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court” will come out in September, St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday.

Co-written with journalist and ESPN broadcaster Michael Wilbon, the memoir by the Phoenix Suns' point guard is a tribute to his late grandfather and mentor, Nathaniel Jones, who died while Paul was in high school. The book's title refers to a high school game, played after his grandfather died, when Paul scored 61 points — one for each year his grandfather lived.