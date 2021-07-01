Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

“But this group right here, this group right here,” he said, gesturing at his Suns teammates wearing NBA Finals hats.

The West trophy glinted under the arena lights as orange-clad Suns fans outcheered boos from Clippers fans.

“This is what we set out to get tonight, so we didn't want to go back to Phoenix without it,” Booker said.

Phoenix is the first team to reach the NBA Finals after a 10-year playoff drought. The Suns last made the NBA Finals in 1993, when they were led by Charles Barkley and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.

Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Boston Celtics in six games.

Things got chippy in the fourth. Going into a timeout with 5:48 remaining, Paul stared at Patrick Beverley as he walked by. Beverley turned around and shoved Paul hard in the back, sending him to the floor. Beverley was ejected.

Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points despite playing with a sore knee. George had 21 points and nine rebounds coming off his career playoff high that staved off elimination and brought his team back home for another chance.

But the exhausted Clippers — who rallied from 0-2 series deficits in getting to the West finals for the first time in franchise history — had little left in the tank. They were again without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who has been out with a right knee spain, and center Ivica Zubac. He missed his second straight game because of a MCL sprain in his right knee.

Leonard moved from a suite to the bench for the game, his eyes staring from behind a black mask.

Paul dominated over the end of the third and well into the fourth, scoring 14 of Phoenix's 16 points after the Clippers closed within seven late in the third. He hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter, falling on his back and getting fouled on one of them.

The Suns stretched their lead to 17 points in the third, dulling the Staples Center crowd. Five different players scored, highlighted by Jae Crowder's fifth 3-pointer and Booker's dunk. Crowder finished with 19 points. Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 17 rebounds.

The Clippers briefly re-energized themselves and the fans with a 10-0 run that drew them to 89-82. Morris and Nicolas Batum each hit 3-pointers.

But Paul closed on his own 8-0 run, including two 3-pointers, that sent the Suns into the fourth leading 97-83.

Booker ditched the clear plastic mask he’d worn to protect his broken nose in the last three games. He got elbowed in the nose defending George at the end of the third, and played with the mask on in the fourth. Moments later, DeMarcus Cousins earned a technical foul for elbowing Paul in the neck.

Phoenix led most of the first half, using runs at the end of each quarter to gain breathing room.

Tied 50-all, the Suns outscored the Clippers 16-7, propelled by Crowder's 13 points — including three 3-pointers — to go into halftime leading 66-57.

George had six points in the half on 3-of-8 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

Suns: They were 17 of 31 from 3-point range and owned a 54-34 edge in the paint.

Clippers: George scored at least 20 points in his first 19 games to begin the playoffs.

___

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, left, is defended by Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder celebrates his three-point basket during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, right, is pressured by Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, right, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard sits on the bench during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George defends during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley, center, is double-teamed by Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, left, and Torrey Craig during the second half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong