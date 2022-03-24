Chris Paul expected to return for NBA-best Suns vs. Nuggets

The Suns were worried that Paul might miss the remainder of the regular season because of the thumb injury, but the veteran has been active in recent practices in a push to return. With a nine-game lead over second-place Memphis with nine games left for both teams, the Suns were in position Thursday night to wrap up the best record in the NBA and home-court throughout the playoffs.

Phoenix has played better than expected without the 12-time All-Star guard. The Suns have a 11-4 record since the injury, including their current six-game winning streak. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton have played well in Paul's absence and Ayton had a career-high 35 points Wednesday night in a comeback victory at Minnesota.