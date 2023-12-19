Chris Christie's next book, coming in February, asks 'What Would Reagan Do?'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan.

Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that it will publish “What Would Reagan Do?: Life Lessons from the Last Great President" on Feb. 6.

“It's amazing what how much Reagan was able to achieve by sticking to his principles and connecting on a human level with those around him,” Christie writes in the introduction. “Each chapter of this book is not only great history, it also contains a blueprint for bringing our country back to achieving big things at home and around the world.”

Christie's previous books include " Let Me Finish " and " Republican Rescue."

