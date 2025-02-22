Cholera kills 58 and sickens about 1,300 others over 3 days in a Sudanese city, health officials say

The ministry said in a statement the disease killed 58 people and sickened 1,293 others between Thursday and Saturday.

The ministry said it has taken a series of measures to fight the outbreak, including launching a vaccination campaign against cholera in the city.

The disease killed more than 600 and sickened over 21,000 others between July and October last year.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that causes diarrhea, leading to severe dehydration and could be fatal if not immediately treated, according to WHO. It’s transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.