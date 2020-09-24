Choir practice in Spain infects 30 of 41 members with virus

Experts have acknowledged that in certain circumstances, like during medical procedures or when people are in close indoor spaces singing or shouting, COVID-19 can spread in the air. Choir practices in the U.S., for example, have been identified as a superspreading event in which hundreds of people were later sickened by the virus.

How often coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air, and not just from people speaking or coughing close to each other, is being closely examined by health experts and still a matter of scientific debate.

The Sallent town hall believes there was no risk infection during the Sept. 13 performance following the rehearsal because it was outdoors with required safety measures.

Spain is battling a second wave of the new coronavirus that is spreading faster there than anywhere in Europe. The country is set to surpass 700,000 cases on Thursday and has a confirmed death toll of 31,034 fatalities.

Experts say all numbers understate the true impact of the virus, due to limited testing and missed cases, among other factors.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak