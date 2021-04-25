Chloé Zhao makes Oscar history, winning best director

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for "Judas and the Black Messiah." The win for the 32-year-old British actor who was previously nominated for "Get Out," was widely expected. Kaluuya won for his fiery performance as the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, whom Kaluuya thanked for showing him "how to love myself."

“You’ve got to celebrate life, man. We’re breathing. We’re walking. It’s incredible. My mum met my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing. I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive," said Kaluuya while cameras caught his mother's confused reaction.

With the awards capping a year of national reckoning on race and coming days after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for killing George Floyd, police brutality was on the minds of many attendees. King said that if the verdict had been different, she might have traded her heels for marching boots.

Travon Free, co-director of the live-action short winner “Two Perfect Strangers,” wore a suit jacket lined with the names of those killed by police. His film dramatizes police brutality as an inescapable time loop like a tragic “Groundhog’s Day" for Black Americans.

“Today, the police will kill three people. And tomorrow, the police will kill three people. And the day after that, the police will kill three people because on average, the police in America everyday kill three people, which amounts to about a thousand people a year," said Free. "Those people happen to disproportionately be Black people.”

Years after the Academy Awards were harshly criticized as “OscarsSoWhite” — and after the film academy's membership was overhauled — a historically diverse slate of nominees led to record firsts in many categories.

Hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” became the first Black women to win in makeup and hairstyling. Ann Roth, at 89 one of the oldest Oscar winners ever, also won for the film’s costume design.

The night's first winner was Emerald Fennell, the writer-director of the provocative revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman," for best screenplay. Fennell, winning for her feature debut, is the first woman win solo in the category since Diablo Cody ("Juno") in 2007.

The broadcast instantly looked different. It’s being shot in 24 frames-per-second and in more widescreen format. In a more intimate show without an audience beyond nominees, winners were given wider latitude in their speeches.

“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” King said in the opening.

King explained how Sunday's Oscars were even possible — testing, vaccinations, social distancing and more testing. The safety protocols, she said, echoed those of film shoots during the pandemic.

“When we're rolling, masks on,” said King. “When we're not, masks off.”

The telecast, produced by a team led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, moved out of the awards' usual home, the Dolby Theatre, for Union Station. With Zoom ruled out for nominees, the telecast included satellite feeds from around the world. Performances of the song nominees were pretaped and aired during the preshow, including “Husavik (My Hometown)” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.,” in the Iceland town’s harbor. Other performances were made from the top of the film academy’s new $500 million museum.

Pixar notched its 11th best animated feature Oscar with “Soul,” the studio’s first feature with a Black protagonist. Peter Docter’s film, about a about middle-school music teacher (Jamie Foxx), was one of the few big-budget movies in the running at the Academy Awards, and its victory came over another Pixar nominee, “Onward.” Apple, seeking its first Oscar, had put a lot of muscle behind the acclaimed Irish underdog “Wolfwalkers,” but the Pixar juggernaut proved too tough to beat.

Best adapted screenplay went to the dementia drama "The Father." Danish director Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round" won best international film.

The red carpet was back Sunday, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees. Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar preshow, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air cocktail lounge.

But even good show may not be enough to save the Oscars from an expected ratings slide. Award show ratings have cratered during the pandemic, and this year's nominees — many of them smaller, lower-budget dramas — won't come close to the drawing power of past Oscar heavyweights like "Titanic" or "Black Panther." Last year's Oscars, when Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" became the first non-English language film to win best picture, was watched by 23.6 million, an all-time low.

Netflix dominated this year with 36 nominations, including the lead-nominee "Mank," David Fincher's black-and-white drama about "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. The streamer is still pursuing its first best-picture win; this year, its best shot may be Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7." But the night's top prize, best picture, is widely expected to go to Zhao's "Nomadland."

Sunday's pandemic-delayed Oscars bring to a close the longest awards season ever — one that turned the season's industrial complex of cocktail parties and screenings virtual. Eligibility was extended into February of this year, and for the first time, a theatrical run wasn't a requirement of nominees. Some films — like "Sound of Metal" — premiered all the way back in September 2019. The biggest ticket-seller of the best picture nominees is "Promising Young Woman," with $6.3 million in box office.

Lately, with vaccinations expanding, signs of life have begun to show in movie theaters — most of which are operating at 50% capacity. But it's been a punishing year for Hollywood. Around the world, movie theater marquees replaced movie titles with pleas to wear a mask. Streaming services rushed to fill the void, redrawing the balance between studios and theaters. Just weeks before the Oscars, one of Los Angeles' most iconic theaters, the Cinerama Dome, along with ArcLight Cinemas, went out of business.

After the pandemic, Hollywood — and the Oscars — may not ever be quite the same. Or as WarnerMedia's new chief executive Jason Kilar said when announcing plans to shift the studio's movies to streaming: "We're not in Kansas anymore."

___

For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free pose with award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Paul Raci arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Attendees prepare for the beginning of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan in a scene from the film "Promising Young Woman."(Focus Features via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This combination photo shows poster art for best picture Oscar nominees, top row from left, "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," bottom row from left, "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," Sound of Metal," and The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Sony Pictures Classics/Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, A24, Searchlight Pictures, Focus Features, Amazon Studios, Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This combination file photo shows producers Steven Soderbergh, from left, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins. Soderbergh’s concept for the 93rd Academy Awards show on ABC, Sunday, April 25, 2021, which he’s producing with Sher and Collins, is to treat the telecast not like a TV show but a movie. The base of the show won’t be at the Academy Awards’ usual home, but held at Union Station, the airy, Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Netflix shows Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (David Lee/Netflix via AP) Credit: David Lee Credit: David Lee

This combination of photos shows the Oscar nominees for best actor, from left, Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank"; Steven Yeun, “Minari." (Amazon/Netflix/Sony Pictures Classics/Netflix/A24 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, Pool) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Celeste Waite arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Alan S. Kim, left, and Vicky Kim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Steven Yeun, left, and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello