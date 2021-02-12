Chinese vaccine will pull Hungary ahead of EU, PM says

A Hungarian government official on Thursday said the first shipment of a half-million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine would arrive next week for assessment by Hungary’s National Public Health Center. Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller said at a press conference Friday that vaccinations with Sputnik V had started at four hospitals in the capital of Budapest

Hungary has purchased enough Sputnik V doses to treat 1 million people and enough Sinopharm doses to treat 2.5 million. It was unclear whether Orban's May projection was simply the number of vaccines the country has purchased outside the EU's procurement program.

The prime minister has rejected arguments that only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s medicines regulator, should be approved for use in Hungary.

“Why would we think that the Europeans are smarter than we are?” Orban said Friday. “This isn’t true. Our professionals are at least as good as any European professional, and I don’t trust a (vaccine) analysis in Brussels more than I do in a Hungarian one. In fact, just the opposite.”

Orban said the increasing proportion of Hungarians receiving COVID-19 shots should be enough to prevent the need for new pandemic restrictions in Hungary, despite recent increases in the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

Since Nov. 11, the country's infection-control measures have included an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. a requirement for shops to close at 7 p.m., and limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery service have been in place. The restrictions are expected to remain in force until at least March 1.

As of Friday, 13,543 people had died in Hungary of coronavirus-related causes and 310,448 had received at least a first dose of a vaccine, around 4.2 per 100 people in the population.

Vials containing Russian vaccine Sputnik V are shown by a nurse at Central Hospital of the Hungarian Defence Forces (military) in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as the vaccination with Sputnik V against the new coronavirus begins in the country. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) Credit: Zsolt Szigetvary Credit: Zsolt Szigetvary