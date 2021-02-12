Chinese TV features blackface performers in New Year's gala

On Twitter, Black Livity China, a group for people of African descent who work in or with China, called the broadcast “extremely disappointing.” It noted CCTV’s 2018 Spring Festival Gala featured performers in blackface with a monkey.

“We cannot stress enough the impact scenes such as these have on African and Afro-diasporic communities living in China,” the group said.

Elsewhere in China, Buddhist and Daoist temples that usually are packed with holiday worshippers were closed. Streets in major cities were largely empty.

Visitors gathered outside the locked gates of the Tibetan-style Lama Temple on Beijing’s north side to burn incense and pray.

Ji Jianping, who wore a jacket and face mask in red, the traditional color of good fortune, said she and her family skipped visiting their hometown in the northern province of Shanxi due to the pandemic.

“I wish for safety and health, as well as happiness for my family,” said Ji, 62.

The government’s appeal to China's public to avoid travel is denting spending on tourism and gifts. But economists say the overall impact might be limited if factories, shops and factories keep operating instead of taking their usual two-week break.

The Commerce Ministry said it found 48 million more people in Chinese cities planned to celebrate where they live instead of traveling. Departures from Beijing’s two major airports were down 75% from last year on Wednesday, the Chinese capital’s government reported.

In Taiwan, merchants said this year's sales are up 10%-20% because Taiwanese celebrated at home with family dinners instead of traveling abroad.

“Business this year is good. We have even more people,” said a sausage vendor in the capital, Taipei, who would give only his surname, Tsai. “People stay home and prepare food for year-end dinner to share with friends and family.”

___

AP video journalist Caroline Chen in Beijing and journalist Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A woman wearing a protective mask prays at the Thean Hou Temple during first day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple during during first day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Ethnic Chinese worshippers light joss sticks during the Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in the China Town area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

An ethnic Chinese man wearing lights joss stick during the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara

Ethnic Chinese worshippers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in the China Town area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb.12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

A couple is silhouetted on the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, queue beside the statue of ox as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple during during first day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian