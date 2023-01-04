Chinese regulators approve capital expansion for Ant Group

Ant is restructuring after Chinese regulators pulled the plug on its mega-IPO just days before its market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

They then tightened regulations on the financial technology industry, ordering companies like Ant to operate more like banks and follow capital requirements.

This meant Ant had to clean up violations in some of its businesses, such as credit, insurance and wealth management.

The company is awaiting approval of licenses to operate as a financial holding company and as a personal credit ratings firm.

Alibaba shares in Hong Kong jumped over 7% on Wednesday. The company’s New York-listed shares have fallen more than 23% in the past year.