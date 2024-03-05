Chinese premier says economic growth target is about 5%, on par with last year’s rate

Li emphasized a need to balance security and stability with economic aims, and said the leadership would strive to improve its handling of policies.

“We should communicate policies to the public in a well-targeted way to create a stable, transparent and predictable policy environment,” Li said in a speech on government plans before the ceremonial National People’s Congress in the Great Hall of the People.

The consumer-led recovery hoped for after the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home faltered midway through last year, as falling housing prices and worries over jobs left many families either reluctant or unable to spend more. Control over the economy increasingly is concentrated under leader Xi Jinping.