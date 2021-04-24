Chinese official in Xinjiang slams UK genocide declaration

Xu said that hotels in Kashgar, a historic Silk Road city in Xinjiang, were empty a few years ago and entrepreneurs unwilling to invest as tourism fell off because of terrorism fears. He said the government's policies have restored a hard-won stability.

The Foreign Ministry labeled the genocide allegations “a monstrous lie concocted by international anti-China forces."

"The U.K. already faces a number of problems at home. Those British lawmakers should mind their own business and do something tangible for their own constituency,” ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing Friday.

Britain was the latest Western country to make a genocide declaration. The U.S. government and the parliaments of Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada have also accused Beijing of genocide, although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been reluctant to use the term.

Human Rights Watch, in a report that recommended a U.N. commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations and identify the perpetrators, said it had not documented genocidal intent.

However, “if such evidence were to emerge, the acts being committed against Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang ... could also support a finding of genocide,” the report said.

Xu Guixiang, deputy director-general of the Communist Party's publicity department in Xinjiang, speaks outside a location that was identified in early 2020 as a re-education facility by an Australian think tank, which the Chinese government asserts is currently home to a veterans' affairs bureau and other offices, in Turpan in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A spokesperson for the Xinjiang region called accusations of genocide "totally groundless" as the British parliament approved a motion Thursday that said China's policies amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

