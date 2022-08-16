Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes India's concern

Over the years, Beijing was widely seen as having an upper hand with its free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments. But Sri Lanka's economic collapse proved an opportunity for India to gain greater sway, as New Delhi stepped in with massive financial and material assistance to its neighbor.

The ship has permission to dock in Hambantota until Aug. 22, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said last weekend. It added that China had agreed the ship would keep its identification systems on and would not carry out any research activities while in Sri Lanka waters.

“Given the geopolitical dynamics in the region and Sri Lanka’s heavy vulnerability on the economic front, Sri Lanka is playing with two fires at a diplomatic level,” said international affairs analyst Ranga Kalansooriya.

The Yuan Wang family of naval vessels serve both the Chinese missile force and the space program, which is run by the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party.

Previous official Chinese media reports have described PLA officers serving in command positions aboard the vessels in the Yuan Wang class, which may also have civilians in their crews.

China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin dismissed concerns about the ship in a briefing Monday.

“I would like to reiterate once again that the research vessel Yuan Wang 5 conducts oceanographic research activities in accordance with international law and international common practice and does not affect the security and economic interests of any country,” he said.

Meanwhile on Monday, India gifted a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka to strengthen its maritime security. The Indian embassy said the aircraft would help Sri Lanka tackle multiple security challenges like human and drug trafficking as well as other crimes in its coastal waters more effectively.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last week that India was aware of a planned visit by the vessel and that it carefully monitors any development that affects its security and economic interests and will take all measures to safeguard them. He also dismissed claims last week that India put pressure on Sri Lanka to defer the ship.

As Sri Lanka endures its worst economic meltdown, India in recent months has provided crucial assistance including food, fuel, medicines and cooking gas. At the same time, China’s agreement to restructure its infrastructure loans to Sri Lanka is vital for the country to be able to reach a bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.

China has lent Sri Lanka billions of dollars for development projects, some of which have been criticized as having little practical use. They include the Hambantota port, built with Chinese money under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his home region, despite the plan having been rejected by an expert panel.

When the port failed to generate enough revenue to pay back the loan, Sri Lanka in 2017 was forced to hand the facility and thousands of acres of surrounding land to Beijing for 99 years — giving China a key foothold in the country directly opposite India’s coastline.

Kalansooriya said while Sri Lanka is unable to discount both the regional powers, its President Ranil Wickremesinghe is tasked not only with salvaging the country's economy but also maintaining a diplomatic balance.

___

Associated Press writer Krishan Francis contributed to the report from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Combined Shape Caption Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese scientific research ship, arrives at the port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The ship, whose port call was earlier deferred due to apparent security concerns raised by India, was to arrive originally on Aug. 11 but Sri Lanka's foreign ministry asked it postponed until further consultations took place. China has been vying to expand its influence in Sri Lanka, which sits along one of the busiest shipping routes in what India considers part of its strategic backyard. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese scientific research ship, arrives at the port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The ship, whose port call was earlier deferred due to apparent security concerns raised by India, was to arrive originally on Aug. 11 but Sri Lanka's foreign ministry asked it postponed until further consultations took place. China has been vying to expand its influence in Sri Lanka, which sits along one of the busiest shipping routes in what India considers part of its strategic backyard. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

