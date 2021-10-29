Chinese firm to pay $91M over dangerous dehumidifiers

The case involved more than 2 million dehumidifiers that were sold in the U.S. between 2007 and 2013 under various brand names in stores such as Costco, Lowe’s, Menards and Walmart.

According to court filings, consumers reported some 450 fires and nearly $20 million in property damage. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors contended that Gree and the subsidiaries knew that their dehumidifiers were made with parts that didn't meet safety standards and could catch fire but didn't report it to the U.S. Product Safety Commission for months.

The company only reported problems and finally recalled the devices after “consumer complaints of fires and resulting harm continued to mount," the U.S. attorney's office statement said.

The 2013 recall came nearly a year after executives first learned about the product's dangers, authorities said.

“No one should live in fear that a properly used consumer product might cause injury or death to their loved ones,” acting U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said in the statement. “We will not allow companies to profit at the expense of consumers’ health and safety.”

The chief executive officer and chief administrative officer of Gree USA also face criminal prosecution. They have pleaded not guilty to fraud charges and face trial next March in Los Angeles.