Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

People in parts of four nearby districts were ordered to limit outdoor activity.

China reports a handful of new cases every day but says almost all are believed to be people who were infected abroad. The mainland’s official death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Guangzhou and 14 in other parts of the country that it said came from abroad.

Most of the latest infections in Guangzhou are believed to be linked to a 75-year-old man who was found May 21 to have the variant first identified in India, state media say. Most of the others lived together or attended a dinner with the man.

That infection spread to the nearby city of Nanshan, where one new confirmed case and two asymptomatic ones were reported Saturday after people from Guangzhou were tested, according to The Global Times.