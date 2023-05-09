Chinese woman appeals in fight for right to freeze her eggs

Teresa Xu's case has drawn broad coverage in China, including by some state media outlets, since she first brought her case to court in 2019. She lost her legal challenge last year at another Beijing court, which ruled the hospital did not violate the woman's rights in its decision.

The upcoming judgment will have strong implications for the lives of many unmarried women in China and the country's demographic changes, especially after the world's second-largest economy recorded its first population decline in decades.