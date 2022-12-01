China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel

The visit also comes amid high tensions over self-governing Taiwan, which China has threatened to invade, and follows a United Nations report that said China's human rights violations against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in its Xinjiang region may amount to crimes against humanity.

Increasing numbers of politicians from the European Parliament and EU member nations have been visiting Taiwan, sparking anger in Beijing. Lithuania’s decision to upgrade relations with Taipei prompted Beijing to freeze ties and ban trade with the Baltic nation.

At the same time, Michel will seek to improve the EU’s economic standing in the world's second largest economy, which has seen significantly slower growth partly as a result of rigid anti-COVID-19 restrictions that also limited Michel's visit to just one day.

The EU has an annual trade deficit in goods and services with China amounting to about 230 billion euros. It specifically seeks to reduce its dependence on China for tech equipment and the raw minerals used to make items such as microchips, batteries and solar panels.