China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.

The country’s politically sensitive trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.