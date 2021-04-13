China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

Imports of U.S. goods, also still under Chinese retaliatory duties, soared 74.7% to $17.3 billion.

Biden, who took office in January, says he wants better relations with Beijing but has given no indication he might roll back Trump's tariff hikes, which set off history's biggest global trade conflict.

The two sides have yet to say when their top trade envoys might meet again.

Lower-level U.S. and Chinese officials hold monthly meetings by phone on the status of the “Phase 1” agreement in January 2020.

Beijing promised to buy more American soybeans, natural gas and other exports while the two sides postponed more tariff hikes. Most penalties on each other’s goods stayed in place.

China fell behind on meeting its purchase commitments but started to catch up as demand rebounded.

China’s global trade surplus narrowed by 30.6% in March from a year earlier to $13.8 billion.

The politically volatile surplus with the United States rose 39% to $21.4 billion.

Chinese trade figures look especially dramatic compared with early 2020, when the ruling Communist Party shut factories to fight the virus and trade plunged.

For the first three months of 2021, exports jumped 49% over a year earlier to $710 billion. Imports rose 28% to $593.6 billion

The ruling party set an economic growth target of “over 6%” this year, which should help propel demand for foreign oil, iron ore, food, consumer goods and other imports.

Exports to the 27-nation European union were $36.6 billion while imports of European goods were $27.5 billion.

___

General Administration of Customs of China (in Chinese): www.customs.gov.cn