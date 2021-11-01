China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct

Industries like textiles, iron smelting and non-metallic mineral products were among the hardest hit, Zhao said.

At the same time, many manufacturers face bottlenecks in getting supplies and in getting their products to customers.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index by Caixin, a Chinese business magazine, suggested that manufacturing activity grew in October compared to the previous month as demand recovered.

Caixin’s monthly purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.6 in October, up from 50 September. The Caixin index tends to focus on smaller, export-oriented firms, while the official PMI by the National Bureau of Statistics focuses more on large enterprises.

Official data also showed that service sector activity slowed down in October, falling to 52.4 from 53.2 last month. The services sector has been slower to rebound due to the pandemic, and is currently affected by a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in northern China.

The composite PMI, which captures activity from both the manufacturing and services, declined to 50.8 from last month’s 51.7.