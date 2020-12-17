China's Luckin Coffee to pay $180 million fine in fraud case

The amount could be offset by payments made to its investors as a result of bankruptcy and restructuring proceedings under way in the Cayman Islands.

Luckin said the settlement would allow the company to continue with its business strategy after cooperating with the SEC and making remediation.

“The Company’s board of directors and management are committed to a system of strong internal financial controls, and adhering to best practices for compliance and corporate governance,” Jinyi Guo, Luckin’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.

The SEC said some Luckin employees tried to hide the fraud by logging inflated expenses and entering false information in the company’s accounts. The fraud was discovered during an audit and the company reported the situation and cooperated with the SEC, it said.

During the time the fraudulent accounting was occurring, the company raised more than $864 million from debt and equity investors, the SEC complaint alleged.

Luckin opened its first store in Beijing several years ago, challenging Starbucks' stronghold in the Chinese market by delivering coffee ordered using a mobile phone app. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in the southeastern city of Xiamen, according to its website.

The SEC said the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority also cooperated with the investigation.

FILE - In this May 18, 2019, file photo, customers sit inside a Luckin Coffee shop at a shopping center in Beijing. China’s Luckin Coffee has agreed to pay a $180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges, the Securities and Exchange Commission says Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein