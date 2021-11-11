China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific

Xi also said the region should make sure to keep supply lines functioning and to continue liberalizing trade and investment.

“China will remain firm in advancing reform and opening up so as to add impetus to economic development,” he said.

The most pressing task in the region is to make an all-out effort to fight the pandemic and to emerge from its shadow as soon as possible, he said.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney also spoke at the CEO summit, saying she believed that liberal democracies could improve global human rights by pressuring autocratic nations. She said businesses also needed to play a role.

In all, APEC members account for nearly 3 billion people and about 60% of the world’s GDP. But deep tensions run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that include the U.S., China, Taiwan, Russia, and Australia.

Many of the countries in Asia endeavor to balance Chinese and U.S. influences on the economic and geopolitical fronts.

China claims vast parts of the South China Sea and other areas and has moved to establish a military presence, building islands in some disputed areas as it asserts its historic claims.

Both Taiwan and China have applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, with Beijing saying it will block Taiwan’s bid on the basis that the democratically governed island refuses to accept that it’s part of communist-ruled China.

And it remains unclear whether all APEC members will support a bid by the U.S. to host the 2023 round of APEC meetings.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Wednesday that APEC was founded on consensus and that there was not yet a confirmed host for 2023.

Officials say they have made significant progress during some 340 preliminary meetings leading up to this week's leaders' meeting. APEC members have agreed to reduce or eliminate many tariffs and border holdups on vaccines, masks and other medical products important to fighting the pandemic.

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, attorney Amal Clooney listens during a panel discussion on media freedom at United Nations headquarters. Human rights lawyer Clooney is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in a CEO summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, also known as APEC, hosted by New Zealand. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption FILE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends a joint news conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Singapore on Aug. 23, 2021. Lee is scheduled to appear in a pre-recorded keynote speech streamed Thursday, Nov. 11, in a CEO Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, also known as APEC, hosted by New Zealand. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein