China's June exports surge 32%, import growth slows

Exports rose 32.2% from a year earlier to $281.4 billion, up from May’s 28% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports grew 36.7% to $229.9 billion, but that was down from the previous month’s explosive 51% rise.

China led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer and other economic activity is leveling off. Chinese exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of the economy while foreign competitors still faced anti-virus shutdowns.