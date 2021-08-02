China's July manufacturing weakens amid export weakness

A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by Caixin, a business magazine, declined to 50.3 from June’s 51.3 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A separate PMI issued by an industry group and the Chinese statistics agency fell to 50.4 from 50.9.

China rebounded relatively quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but manufacturers have struggled as they wait for supply chains to return to pre-pandemic activity and foreign markets are hindered by renewed disease outbreaks.