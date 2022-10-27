China's Huawei says revenue down 2.2% so far this year

Revenue in the first nine months of 2022 declined 2.2% from a year earlier to 445.8 billion yuan ($63.1 billion), according to the company, the biggest maker of network gear for phone and internet carriers. Based on data released earlier, that suggested third-quarter revenue rose 6.5% from a year ago to 144.2 billion ($19.9 billion).

Huawei Technologies Ltd., China's first global tech brand, has struggled since then-President Donald Trump blocked access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in 2019. The company denies American accusations it is a security risk and might facilitate Chinese spying.