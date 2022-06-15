China's factory activity rebounds as anti-virus curbs ease

Economists have cut forecasts of China’s growth this year to as low as 2%, well below the ruling Communist Party’s target of 5.5%. Some expect activity to shrink in the quarter ending in June before a gradual recovery begins.

Consumer spending, depressed by jitters over the economic outlook and possible job losses, rose 0.05% in May compared with the previous month but was off 6.7% from a year ago. Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets rose 0.7% compared with April.

Chinese leaders have promised tax rebates, free rent and other aid to help businesses recover.

“Following all this weak data, we should expect the government to respond with more fiscal stimulus,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report.

Export growth, reported last week, accelerated to 16.9% in May from the previous month’s 3.7%. Import growth rose to 4.1% from April’s 0.7%.

A worker loads boxes of goods from a truck outside a wholesale clothing mall in Beijing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. China's factory output rebounded in May, adding to a recovery from the latest COVID-induced economic slump after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

FILE - A woman wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall where most shops remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing on May 21, 2022. China's factory output rebounded in May, adding to a recovery from the latest COVID-induced economic slump after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

FILE - Residents wearing face masks visit reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing on May 29, 2022. China's factory output rebounded in May, adding to a recovery from the latest COVID-induced economic slump after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)