China's exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%

China can buy Russian energy without violating Western sanctions imposed to penalize Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and rising Chinese purchases to take advantage of discounted prices have irked Washington by helping to buoy President Vladimir Putin's cash flow from oil and gas exports.

Exports to the United States shrank 11.6% from a year earlier in September to $50.8 billion while imports of American goods edged down 4.6% to $14.7 billion. The politically volatile trade surplus with the United States shrank by 14.1% from a year earlier to $36.1 billion.

Washington and Beijing have yet to resume face-to-face negotiations aimed at ending a tariff war since the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021. His Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was named Sunday to a third five-year term as Communist Party leader, meaning he will be reappointed to the ceremonial post of president next year.

Exports to the 27-nation European Union tumbled 23.9% to $47 billion while imports of European goods plunged 40.9% to $23.8 billion. China's trade surplus with the EU widened by 8% from a year earlier to $23.2 billion.