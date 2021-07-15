China's economic growth slows to still-robust 7.9%

Still, growth in retail spending has been weaker than expected. That prompted Beijing to inject extra money last week into the pool available for lending to shore up business and consumer activity. But the central bank and economic planners say they are sticking to long-term plans that call for a return to normal policy.

The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters expect economic growth of about 8% this year but say it should slow markedly in 2022.

Retail spending in June rose 12.1% over a year earlier. That was down from the 13.9% for the full quarter and well below the 33.9% surge in the January-March quarter.

Factory output rose 8.3% in June over a year ago. Compared with May, it was up 0.6%.