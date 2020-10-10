China's classical music festival to feature Wuhan musicians

The emotional trauma still lingers for many survivors, victims' families and front-line health workers, and music can offer another medium for exploring such feelings, Zou said.

“All we want to do is to tell the story of this historical event that we experienced and that has changed the world, and how we should face the reality and reflect on ourselves," Zou told The Associated Press. “There is a lot of information in the work, there is frustration, helpless, eulogization, and hope.”

Zou said the festival also seeks to offer a ray of hope to musicians who have suffered economically from the pandemic through a lack of performing opportunities.

“When the musicians of the world are losing jobs, we can start working with orchestras. This is not easy (and) we are grateful for this,” he said.

And amid government efforts to promote its successes in fighting the virus, Zou said the festival's organizers were not “doing this for official propaganda."

“The work was not event asked for by the authorities. It was totally out of our own intention,” Zou said.

Musicians from the Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra rehearse a day before their concert to open the Beijing Music Festival, China's first classical music festival since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. China is holding its first classical music festival since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic featuring musicians from the global epicenter of Wuhan, in an attempt to aid in the psychological and emotional healing process. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

