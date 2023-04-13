China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

Southern Fujian province's Maritime Safety Administration said that vessels would be prohibited from entering the waters from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on that day, according to a press release on Thursday.

The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills that formally ended Monday in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's transit visit last week to the United States, where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying toward Taiwan more than 200 times over the weekend, while its navy ships circled the self-ruled island.