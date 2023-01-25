China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt

The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on a visit to the African nation this week that it's crucial to address its heavy debt burden with China.

"The biggest contribution that the U.S. can make to the debt issues outside the country is to … cope with its own debt problem and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries' active efforts to solve their debt issues," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.