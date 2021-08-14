China to release 2 coders who built virus news archive

The two men, Chen Mei and Cai Wei, are set to be released Sunday, said Chen's brother Chen Kun. They were taken away by Chinese police in April last year.

He said the Wenyuhe People’s Court on Friday handed down a sentence of one year and three months, to be applied retroactively, on the charge of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble." The vague catch-all charge is often used for politically sensitive cases.