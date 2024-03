China to challenge Biden's electric vehicle plans at the WTO

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement posted online that the U.S. formulated discriminatory subsidy policies for new energy vehicles in the name of responding to climate change.

It said the U.S. move excluded Chinese products, distorted fair competition and disrupted the global supply chain for new energy vehicles.

China is the dominant player in batteries for electric vehicles globally.

Under rules that took effect Jan. 1, only 13 of the more than 50 EVs on sale in the U.S. are eligible for the credits, down from about two dozen models that qualified in 2023.